Man arrested at Yellowknife Airport after allegedly stealing cash on flight

A 26-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stealing cash from an in-flight purchase float, according to RCMP.

RCMP responded to call about passenger causing problems onboard Inuvik to Yellowknife flight

A man from Aklavik, N.W.T., was arrested after allegedly stealing cash from an in-flight purchase float, according to an RCMP news release Monday.

The 26-year-old passenger was travelling on a flight from Inuvik to Yellowknife Sunday afternoon.

RCMP said they responded to a call for assistance at the Yellowknife Airport about a man causing problems onboard the flight.

The passenger was arrested and is waiting for a remand hearing, according to the news release.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

