A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in a home last week in Inukjuak, Que.

Police found a 28-year-old woman with no vital signs in a residence at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a spokesperson with the Kativik Regional Police Force.

The woman was brought to a local health centre, where she was pronounced dead. Her body will undergo an autopsy in Montreal, say police.

Police arrested a 29-year-old man at the residence in connection to what police call a suspected homicide. The man has been in custody since.

Quebec's provincial police are investigating the incident.

Police have not yet released the names of the victim and the suspect.