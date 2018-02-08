An Iqaluit man is facing several charges following a standoff with RCMP.

On Sunday, police were called to a domestic dispute between the 34-year-old man and a woman. RCMP say he had allegedly pulled a knife on her in a threatening manner.

The man fled into the woman's home when he saw police and officers subsequently followed him into the residence, according to RCMP.

A standoff between the man and police lasted about an hour. At one point, the man had a knife in one hand and an ulu in the other.

RCMP say officers had to reposition themselves as he threatened them.

The situation was brought under control, no one was injured and the man turned himself in, RCMP say. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident.

The man was charged with assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, uttering threats, resisting arrest and breach of undertaking.

He was remanded to custody and will appear in court Feb. 15.