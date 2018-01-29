Territorial court Judge Christine Gagnon doesn't doubt an assault took place in the mosh pit of Folk on the Rocks in 2016.

She just isn't convinced beyond a reasonable doubt the man accused did it.

Gagnon found Brendan Lehman, 25, from Red Deer, Alta., not guilty of sexual assault on Friday afternoon.

Lehman was charged about a year ago for a sexual assault that allegedly occurred at the festival during a performance by a band called A Tribe Called Red on July 16, 2016.

He was accused of pinching a woman's buttocks three times during the performance — the third time so forcefully it left bruises.

The complainant can't be identified due to a publication ban and she was not in the courtroom for Friday's verdict.

"What happened to her is shameful, painful and humiliating," Gagnon said, adding the crime itself must be denounced.

Doubt raised in court

However, she said the Crown failed to produce sufficient evidence to identify Lehman as the perpetrator beyond a reasonable doubt.

In her oral decision, Gagnon told the court the complainant identified Lehman after somebody showed her a photo of him on Instagram and asked if he was the one who assaulted her.

Gagnon said she was concerned this question would lead the complainant to say yes.

She also said two other witnesses who identified Lehman didn't actually see the assault take place. They intervened after they saw the complainant was in distress.

Gagnon pointed to what Lehman was wearing that day as well.

The complainant testified that Lehman was wearing a cornflower blue shirt, but wasn't wearing a hat or sunglasses.

Lehman testified he was wearing a hat that day, and other witnesses described his shirt as light grey. Gagnon called cornflower blue a "distinct colour," that is almost purple. That detail also raised doubt about Lehman's identity as the perpetrator.

A visibly relieved Lehman declined to comment on the outcome of the case after court had adjourned.

He had been charged one week after a separate sexual assault charge against another Yellowknife man was stayed. It was in relation to a similar incident at Folk on the Rocks that happened that summer.

In 2016, three sexual assaults were reported at Folk on the Rocks in 2016, leading festival organizers to implement a Safety Squad the next year.

The squad was tasked with watching out for people's well-being at the festival.