After several months of closure, the Mamisarvik Healing Centre in Ottawa has reopened and is taking clients through a referral system, officials with Nunavut's health department say.

It was closed for several months last year because of funding problems.

The residential treatment centre provides Inuit-specific programming for mental health and addictions treatment.

Opal McInnis, a community mental health officer with Nunavut's Department of Health, says the new referral program will help prospective clients get in touch with the right people. (Jordan Konek/CBC)

The health department is providing clients with a contact to begin the referral process to Mamisarvik.

"We want to set clients up for success, we want to meet their needs but ensure they are ready for treatment," said Opal McInnis, a community mental health specialist with the Department of Health.

There are 12 beds available at Mamisarvik. Though the program is currently only available for women, McInnis said she hopes Mamisarvik will have a program for men in the future.