Jobie Tukkiapik is seeking re-election, again, as the president of Makivik Corporation in Nunavik, an organization that represents Inuit across Northern Quebec.

The call for nominations closed on Dec. 1.

Tukkiapik was first elected in 2012, defeating the 14-year incumbent Pita Aatami by just 23 votes. In 2015, he won again with 51 per cent of the vote.

Four candidates are challenging Tukkiapik in the upcoming Jan. 18 election.

Retired senator Charlie Watt Sr. is running for the spot again — he was the founding president of Makivik from 1978 to 1982, and was president again in 1988.

Alasie Saggiak Arngak, Lucy Grey and Jackie Williams are also vying for presidency.

Advanced polls open Jan. 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at local Northern Village offices. Election day polls open Jan. 18. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.