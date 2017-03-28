Construction of a communications fibre optic line along the Mackenzie Valley has been completed, the N.W.T. government announced Tuesday.
The last two splice locations were installed March 16.
The Mackenzie Valley Fibre Link runs 1,154 kilometres from McGill Lake, 80 kilometres south of Fort Simpson, to Inuvik.
Construction of the communications line began about two years ago. It was initially expected to be completed by the summer of 2016, but the project faced challenges.
Several subcontractors left the project citing logistical challenges, harsh working conditions and disorganization.
With construction completed, the line will now be performance tested before it begins service. It's expected to be operational by June 1.
