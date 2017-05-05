The owners of the Lynn Building in downtown Whitehorse say they're happy to have received a structural engineer's report which describes this week's earthquake damage as "superficial."

The building's facade cracked during Monday's quakes, and plaster also fell inside the building. The building was evacuated, and Yukon government staff who work in the building were temporarily relocated.

The Lynn building dates from the 1960s and is largely made of concrete. It has been kept empty since Monday's earthquakes. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

Stanley Noel represents the group of First Nation development corporations that owns the building, and rents the space to the Yukon government. He says the engineer's report is relatively good news. The inspection found the building was still structurally sound.

"It's as we had hoped. It's the best-case scenario at this point," he said.

"We have superficial damage on the exterior of the building. We have a contractor who's going to be coming in over the weekend in order to touch up those damages that are visible from the street."

Repairs will be made both inside and outside the building, as some plaster cracked and fell in stairwells during Monday's earthquake.

The Yukon government has not yet decided when workers will return.

Monday's earthquakes caused no other major damage around the territory. The Ross River school, however, did sustain some damage but will re-open on Monday.