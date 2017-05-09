A man who attacked and seriously injured two men in separate unprovoked attacks in Yellowknife, and later tried to send cocaine to Tulita, N.W.T., has been sentenced to almost two and a half years in jail.

Lyle Frank Emile was sentenced in a Yellowknife courtroom on Monday. The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to the crimes.

In an agreed statement of facts, Emile admitted that in August 2015 he was about to leave a Yellowknife bar when he turned around, walked back to two men playing pool, and punched one of them in the face, breaking his nose.

Emile admitted the attack was unprovoked.

Four months later, he was sharing a cab ride home from a house party with another man and his girlfriend. Emile became argumentative when the man asked where he wanted to be dropped off. He attacked him, punching him repeatedly in the face and head, breaking his jaw.

Last December, Emile showed up at the Northwright Air terminal in Yellowknife. He said he wanted to ship a box containing a pair of boots to a construction company in Tulita.

A Northwright employee became suspicious because Emile insisted on being present as the employee taped the box shut. After Emile left, the employee opened the box and found 20 grams of cocaine in one of the boots.

With credit for time served, Emile has just under two years left on his jail sentence.