The N.W.T.'s chief environmental health officer is telling people in Lutselk'e to boil their water "for precautionary reasons only."

A news release from the Department of Health says there have been no illnesses associated with drinking water in the community, but the advisory is in place "due to possible delivery of unchlorinated water to residents."

All public supplies of drinking water must be chlorinated.

As of Tuesday this week, the water is being chlorinated, but unchlorinated water could still be in residents' tanks.

As a precaution, the health department recommends cleaning water tanks before they are refilled.

"All potentially unchlorinated water used for drinking, preparing food, washing fruits and vegetables, hot/cold beverages, ice cubes and dental hygiene must be boiled," the news release said.

"This is of particular importance for the preparation of infant formulas."

Residents are also advised to not drink from public fountains until the distribution system has been disinfected. It also warns that Brita-type filtration systems are not sufficient to disinfect the water.

"The chief environmental health officer, in collaboration with Lutselk'e Dene First Nation, will continue to monitor the situation."