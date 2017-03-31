The new 30-year-old chief of the Lutsel K'e Dene First Nation in N.W.T. says he was encouraged to run for election by the youth and elders in his community.

Darryl Boucher-Marlowe is the youngest person ever elected as chief of Lutsel K'e First Nation. He has been working for the band for the last six years, first as youth co-ordinator then as the recreation co-ordinator.

He admits he's new to politics, but said young and old alike told him he has what it takes to be chief.

"That gave me the confidence to run for chief," he said.

"I had lots of good encouraging words from elders and stuff and so they really believed in me that I'll be a good leader."

Boucher-Marlowe said he also ran for chief to show youth in the community that anything is possible.

He said there's a need for more jobs, and that it might take some big ideas, like a hotel and restaurant, to provide more opportunities.

He added he'd also like to see more activities out on the land. He said that's always one of the best medicines for people in his community.

He'll officially be sworn in as chief on April 6.