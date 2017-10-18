A motion to remove Northwest Territories Justice Minister Louis Sebert from his cabinet position is set to be introduced in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

At the end of Tuesday's session, Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh MLA Tom Beaulieu announced he'd be introducing a motion to call for Sebert's removal.

The motion, as read by Beaulieu, will seek to "revoke the pleasure from the assembly of the appointment of the Honorable Lou Sebert as member of the executive council" and another member be chosen to take his place.

Sebert represents the Thebacha riding and is also responsible for lands, transparency and the Northwest Territories Power Corporation. He lost an Oct. 5 confidence vote as part of the midterm review for the government.

That vote did not have the authority to remove him from his cabinet position, but this motion being brought forward by Beaulieu will.

During the midterm review, Sebert and the rest of the government said they would not resign and would only leave their position following an open vote in the Legislative Assembly.

Since that non-confidence vote, some members like Julie Green and Kieron Testart have been vocal in their calls for Sebert's removal. But Tuesday in the legislature, R.J. Simpson asked MLAs to give Sebert more time to work with them before moving to remove him from cabinet.

"Will replacing Minister Sebert with one of the regular members improve the government more than working with the minister to improve his performance?" He asked. "We're better off trying to use the tools available to try and improve the minister's performance, which so far in this assembly we haven't done."

Simpson suggested using the upcoming break between the end of this week's session and the winter sitting in February for MLAs to work with Premier Bob McLeod and Sebert before holding a vote.

"If there's no improvement until this House meets again in February, then I'll be leading the charge to remove [Sebert]," Simpson said. "Until then, let's do our job and make government work."

Sebert has yet to comment publicly since the midterm review, but a spokeswoman said Monday that he is looking forward to seeing the issue resolved this week.