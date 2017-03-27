RCMP are investigating after an out-of-control snowmobile crashed into a tent at Yellowknife's popular Long John Jamboree on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at about 1:15 p.m., according to police. A spokesperson for the Canadian Armed Forces confirmed the incident occurred at the Armed Forces' public display at the Jamboree, and that it seemingly involved a civilian snowmobile.

According to eyewitnesses, the snowmobile drove into the area at a high speed from outside the festival grounds, crashing into a Canadian Armed Forces tent and setting a small fire, which was quickly extinguished.

"I thought it was like a stunt," said Jeannie Scott, who witnessed the incident. "Someone was just driving very fast. And we watched it go through one tent, and into another tent. And then I saw the fire."

Scott said that she didn't see any pedestrians in the immediate vicinity of the snowmobile's path, but that she was concerned for the safety of anyone inside the tent.

"I was very afraid that something bad was going to happen," she said.

Local tour operator Yellowknife Outdoor Adventures confirmed that the snowmobile involved in the incident was one of their machines. The company offers guided snowmobile tours and has offered snowmobile rentals in the past, though they currently do not advertise the service on their website.

Carlos Gonzalez, the owner of Yellowknife Outdoor Adventures, said the snowmobile was not damaged in the incident, but did not comment further.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.

RCMP say their investigation into the crash is ongoing.