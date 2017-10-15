Whitehorse RCMP are reminding the public to "lock their doors and take preventative measures" after thefts were reported in Porter Creek early Friday morning.

Police say they responded to several reports of theft from vehicles on Almond Place and Walnut Crescent in the Porter Creek area. A suspect, identified as a youth, was located but able to evade police capture.

Later that day, RCMP received reports of more thefts in the area on the same night, including a man who reported property being stolen from inside his home on Walnut Crescent while he slept.

Police ask anyone who may have been a target of a vehicle or home break-in to contact Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555.