There are certain images that come to mind when someone thinks of the Yukon — northern lights, Gold Rush-era Mounties, grizzly bears — and all of those images are featured on new tourism banners in the territory.

The Yukon Government unveiled the six banners on Tuesday, all of them designed by local artists. Each is based on a particular Yukon theme, like history, the Alaska Highway, and wildlife.

Daphne Mennell’s depiction of a chorus of young First Nations drummers. (Yukon Government, Dept. of Tourism and Culture)

Artist Rosemary Scanlon's design depicts adventure, featuring a silhouette overlooking a dark winter landscape brightened by the northern lights.

"I wanted to create that mix of what you imagine the Yukon to be and what it really is," said Scanlon.

"I think people's experiences up here is that it's this mix of surreal and real beauty."

From Daphne Mennell's depiction of a group of young First Nations drummers, to Erin Dixon's design of the Alaska Highway nearly engulfed in vibrantly coloured cliffs, the styles and colours of the posters are all different.

Artist Lorraine Wolfe’s design depicts a well-known First Nations story: a mischievous raven sitting on top of a chest that contains the moon and sun. (Yukon Government, Dept. of Tourism and Culture)

The story comes in many forms in different First Nations communities, and Wolfe said she's heard it in almost every one she's been to.

"It's something that we share amongst each other as First Nations people," said Wolfe. "I thought I would cover something that we're all familiar with."

For Wolfe, representation of First Nations art in the banner designs is important for depicting the Yukon.

"It's so nice to be a part of something like this that's going to be throughout the Yukon and to represent Yukon First Nations," said Wolfe.

"We're starting to be more of a voice, and show our identity of who we are, where we come and what we stand for as First Nations people."

The new banners will hang outside visitor centres, tourist attractions and alongside roads all across the territory.