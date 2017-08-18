A man in Yellowknife, who was convicted for stabbing a woman's pet pug to death in 2011, has been sentenced to 11 months in jail for being unlawfully in a dwelling house, breaking and entering with intent and for uttering a threat to cause death or harm.

Lloyd Thrasher, 29, was arrested after breaking into a woman's home in Yellowknife last December.

RCMP say he resisted arrest and hurled threats as he was being put in RCMP cells.

At the time, Thrasher had also been charged with resisting/obstructing a peace officer, failing to follow the terms of his release on earlier charges, as well as breach of probation. Those charges were dismissed in court last Friday.

Thrasher has a lengthy criminal record, which includes convictions related to drug possession, theft, resisting arrest, as well as willfully causing unnecessary pain to an animal.

In 2011, he was convicted for killing Vanessa Baron's pet pug Garlic. The dog was waiting in Baron's car, with doors unlocked, when Thrasher took it.

Court documents say RCMP later found Garlic dead in a dumpster.

An autopsy revealed the dog had been stabbed. Court documents say Garlic died from blunt force trauma and internal bleeding.

Thrasher has already served seven months in jail awaiting his most recent conviction. He now has four months left in his 11-month sentence.

Thrasher hasn't had a consistent home base for most of his life, according to court documents.

Growing up in Aklavik, N.W.T., he split his time between his mother's and his father's homes.

He was sent to a treatment centre in Regina when he was 12 years old, after facing serious criminal charges.

He has spent several years in Yellowknife and is now second on the list for the Northwest Territories' Housing First program, which houses homeless people.