Liz Hanson is temporarily stepping away from her role as leader of the Yukon NDP, the party said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement says Hanson must "attend to health related family matters."

Hanson is the MLA for Whitehorse Centre, and the party says she will continue to serve in that role.

The NDP's other MLA — Takhini-Kopper King's Kate White — will serve as acting party leader in Hanson's absence.

Hanson will return as leader on Feb. 28, the day before the spring sitting of the Legislative Assembly begins.