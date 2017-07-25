Lisa Ayalik's July 21 flight from Edmonton to Yellowknife started out like any other flight: she found her seat, got comfortable, and played on her iPad.

Ayalik was flying her nine-year-old son home on First Air from a doctor's appointment in Edmonton. Her son has special needs, and flies to Edmonton and Yellowknife frequently to visit the doctor.

However, the normal flight took a sudden turn after a flight attendant declared a level two interference, saying Ayalik was raising her voice, causing a scene, and creating a safety concern, which led to RCMP waiting for her at the Yellowknife airport.

Dan Valin, a First Air spokesperson, said a level two interference is declared when a passenger is "interfering with the flight or the flight attendant," and that in these cases RCMP are called and will meet the passenger when they exit the plane.

Problems arise

Ayalik said the issues started when she was trying to get extra yogurt for her son, who has a swallowing disorder and can only eat thickened liquids.

According to Valin, the flight attendant told Ayalik that if there was any extra after all the other passengers were served, she could have another. However, there was not.

According to Ayalik, the flight attendant gave her a firm 'no,' and was reluctant to give her son a tray of food.

Later in the flight, Ayalik had to change her son's diaper. However, his size meant that the two of them were unable to fit in the small airplane bathroom.

"I know that the bathroom stalls are too tiny for two people to go in and lay down and change him," she said. "[So] I changed him right outside of the bathroom. 'Cause it makes sense, right?"

'I felt really sad and like the smallest person on Earth,' says Lisa Ayalik on a flight with her son. (Submitted by Lisa Ayalik )

Ayalik had her mother, her son's other escort, help change him in the back of the airplane, on the floor beside the washroom.

"I noticed the flight attendant was sitting with another gentleman comfortably chatting away," said Ayalik. "So I didn't bother to tell her I was changing my son."

Ayalik said the flight attendant approached her after she had changed her son and told her she wasn't allowed to change him there. When Ayalik asked where she should change him, she says the flight attendant said that she didn't know and didn't care.

"I felt really sad and like the smallest person on Earth," said Ayalik.

Ayalik then left the soiled diaper on the ground next to the washroom, stating she didn't know where to throw it out. The flight attendant asked her to pick it up and held open the garbage for her.

Valin said the airline's issue with Ayalik changing her son's diaper on the floor had to do with sanitation.

"Changing a diaper next to the galley where the food is served isn't necessarily the best thing to do," he said.

Ayalik said she wanted a photo of the woman who caused her so much stress on the flight, so she took a picture of the flight attendant when she got up to use the washroom.

Valin said the way she went about taking the photo was very aggressive and "that falls into general unruliness on a plane."

De-boarding

When Ayalik got off the plane in Yellowknife, there were about five RCMP officers waiting.

"My mother jokingly said: 'maybe they're there for you,'" said Ayalik, indicating she didn't know why the officers were there.

However, Valin said the flight attendant told Ayalik the RCMP had been called because of her behaviour on the flight.

After officers spoke with Ayalik, no charges were laid.

"She had indicated to the RCMP that she didn't understand her actions were perhaps causing issues for the rest of the plane, for the rest of the passengers," said Valin.

Ayalik is still allowed to fly with First Air. She is seeking an apology from the airline.