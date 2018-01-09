Dr. Lis Densmore, a retired family doctor in Whitehorse, was killed in a motor vehicle incident on Saturday.

According to a statement from the Yukon Coroner's Service, it was called to the scene just off the Cowley Lake Road on Saturday morning.

"The incident involved a single vehicle which appeared to have driven over a steep embankment," it says.

"The driver had exited the vehicle on foot and appeared to have been attempting to find her way back up the embankment when she succumbed."

The coroner's service identified the woman as 69-year-old Densmore, who lived in the area.

An autopsy has been ordered and is scheduled to take place later this week at Vancouver General Hospital.

"Yukon Coroner Services extends its sincere condolences to the family and friends of Dr. Densmore," the statement said.

'Well loved' by patients

Dr. Brendan Hanley, Yukon's chief medical officer of health, told CBC that Densmore's death is a "shock" for everyone in the medical community.

"I've been in Yukon for well over 20 years now and Dr. Densmore has been there as one of, really, the most dedicated, loyal family physicians."

Hanley said she will be "well remembered" and was "very well loved" by her patients.