RCMP in Tuktoyaktuk intercepted two shipments of liquor within a week, including one on the all-season road between Inuvik and Tuktoyaktuk, which is not yet officially open.

Police say they received a tip on June 9 that a person was transporting a large quantity of liquor on an all-terrain vehicle.

They set up a checkstop in Tuktoyaktuk and searched a person entering town limits, seizing 25 bottles of vodka.

Thirty bottles of vodka seized at the Tuktoyaktuk airport. It's the second liquor seizure by Tuktoyaktuk RCMP in a week. (Submitted by RCMP)

On June 16, Tuktoyaktuk received additional information that a different person was transporting a large quantity of liquor on a flight into Tuktoyaktuk.

Police said they searched the suspect at the airport and located 30 bottles in the person's baggage.

Liquor restrictions in Tuktoyaktuk limit the possession of hard liquor to two 1.1L bottles per person at any one time.

Both investigations are ongoing. No charges have been laid.