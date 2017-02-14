A recent meeting of Yukon's Watson Lake-based Liard First Nation devolved into a shouting match and was cancelled halfway through, according to reports by participants.

The meeting, held Feb. 4 in Lower Post, B.C., about 20 kilometres southeast of Watson Lake, was intended to start planning an election for chief and council. Chief Daniel Morris' three-year term, as well as the terms of four councillors, ended in December.

It was closed to media. However, participants were required to report their view of what happened to the Federal Court of Canada.

'No white man can tell us what to do'

Lawyer Myron Barr is representing Liard First Nation (LFN) members who filed a statement of claim with the Federal Court of Canada, trying to force an election.

Barr wrote in his report that he was confronted by Morris both before and during the meeting.

"He told us I was not allowed in the meeting as it was for Kaska members only," he wrote.

Barr wrote that Morris continued to berate him on his ethnicity saying "no white man can tell us what to do."

He wrote he refused to leave the meeting, with his clients' support.

Chief Daniel Morris wrote a report for the Federal Court on Feb. 7 in which he said Barr's attendance was a violation of "traditional protocol."

Chief Daniel Morris accused a lawyer of creating 'a tremendous commotion.' (CBC)

His report says Barr interrupted the meeting, saying he "stormed to the front of the meeting to confront our lawyer," over the issue of timelines.

"Mr. Barr's actions caused a tremendous commotion which in turn caused tensions to boil over so much that the facilitator determined he needed to immediately cancel the meeting," Morris wrote.

"The outcome has now put the LFN in the unenviable position of not having any clear sense of how and when the election will proceed."

Morris could not be reached for comment.

Room got 'ugly'

Barr's report, filed Feb. 9, says that's a false representation. He wrote that he objected during the meeting when Liard First Nation leaders suggested holding the election in April.

Barr wrote that his legal opinion is that it should happen sooner, preferably within 45 days, but says he was dismissed on account of his ethnicity.

"Chief Morris took the microphone at the head table. He pointed to me and said words to the effect... 'That white man can't dictate to us.. .that white man lawyer from Vancouver can't tell us what to do. I want him out of here now,'" Barr wrote.

Barr wrote the room got "ugly" and a shouting match ensued.

"Those words and actions set off an explosion. I recall a couple of people who were sitting near the front turning around and pointing and yelling at me to get out of the meeting," wrote Barr.

"There were others who went to the microphone and said Chief Morris was being disrespectful and racist."

Barr told the Federal Court he believes "the words and actions of Chief Morris were clearly intended to incite and expose me to hatred and contempt."

Barr wrote the meeting was recorded. He's asked the Federal Court to listen to the tape.

Election in limbo

The Federal Court of Canada has requested an election happen as soon as possible.

A letter from the Liard First Nation's legal counsel now casts doubt on when it will happen.

"As the discussion turned to the setting of applicable timelines... the meeting abruptly ended. Consequently, LFN membership did not provide the required direction to LFN Chief and Council and the Election Committee as to the applicable timelines for holding the election," the letter said.

LFN asks for more money

The meeting cost $40,000 in special federal funding from Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada, and the Liard First Nation said it will request more funding to hold an election. The First Nation has been under third-party management since 2014 as part of a plan to repay debts.

Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada has not replied to request for comment. The Federal Court of Canada has requested an update from both sides by March 3.