The Liard First Nation is still at least a month away from holding an election for chief and council, even though the current leadership's three-year term ended last month.

Daniel Morris, elected chief in 2013, issued a statement on Wednesday saying a "Special Community Meeting" is scheduled for Feb. 4, to "allow the LFN membership to direct the election process."

Daniel Morris's term as chief expired on Dec. 16 but a statement issued on Wednesday still identifies him as 'Chief Daniel Morris'. (CBC)

The statement does not specify a date for when elections will be held, or even when candidates will be able to register, but says the February meeting will include the "election process as the top priority on the agenda."

Morris, who did not step down when his term expired on Dec. 16, has blamed a lack of funding for not holding a vote. His opponents have said he's illegally trying to hold onto power.

"Obtaining funding for this year has presented a significant challenge due to LFN's Third Party Management status," the statement reads. The federal government appointed a third party to manage the First Nation's finances in 2014.

"Our hands have unfortunately been tied to date," the statement reads.

Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada has provided $40,000 in special funding for the election. That money will be administered by a third party in the Daylu Dena Council.

'As soon as practicable'

A group of frustrated First Nation citizens took the matter to the Federal Court of Canada late last year, hoping to prompt an election at the end of Morris's term.

Case management judge Roger Lafrenière has said "the parties should be focussing on conducting an election as soon as practicable."

A court order released last week says next month's meeting must "establish clear timelines for how the election should proceed" and appoint an election committee.

The election committee will be different than one formed by citizens in September after chief and council missed deadlines related to the election. The federal government had not recognized that citizens' group as legitimate.

The federal court has also ordered "a status report" following the meeting.

A specific time or location for the meeting has not been announced.

Morris has not announced whether he plans to run again. He could not be reached for comment.