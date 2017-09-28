Some MLAs are calling out Northwest Territories cabinet ministers for not answering questions in the legislature.

"I think there's a little bit of frustration that that's happening, on the part of some of the regular MLAs. Certainly, we expect better performance from our ministers in the House," said Frame Lake MLA Kevin O'Reilly.

Education Minister Alfred Moses was a particular target of the criticism on Wednesday.

Over the past week, he has been challenged on several longstanding issues, such as junior kindergarten, early childhood education and Aurora College.

O'Reilly, who has had a few exchanges with Moses this session, said the responses are disappointing.

Frame Lake MLA Kevin O'Reilly says the public deserves clear answers from the GNWT cabinet ministers but those aren't forthcoming. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

"We're not getting the answers we really deserve in the House and it's not just what we, as MLAs, deserve but the public deserves to know some of these answers. Unfortunately, we don't seem to be getting a lot," O'Reilly said.

"We do have opportunities to talk to our colleagues outside of the House and try to encourage better answers, so I'll certainly try to go that route myself.

"I'll keep pursuing these issues. That's my job."

For his part, Moses insists he is doing a good job speaking about what the government is doing and said he's more concerned with getting the message to N.W.T. residents than MLAs.

"When I'm answering questions, I'm making sure the public has a good understanding of the work we're doing at the Department of Education, Culture and Employment, but also as the Government of the Northwest Territories, and our commitments to those areas," he said.

Moses and all other NWT cabinet ministers face a midterm review and confidence vote next week.

Moses said he will highlight all the work he's been doing.

"We've achieved a lot of goals and met a lot of our mandates," he said, but didn't elaborate.

"When that time comes, we'll deal with it then."