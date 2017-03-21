A leaky reservoir in Yellowknife needs a $600,000 repair as soon as possible, according to city hall staff.

In January, staff noticed ice building up near Reservoir 1. Subsequent tests showed the water level in the reservoir is dropping four centimetres — or a total of 35 cubic metres — every day.

The reservoir was built in 1991 and forms the foundation for the new water treatment plant at Tin Can Hill.

The leak does not affect the quality of drinking water, and the repair could be delayed until the city's next capital plan.

But Senior Administrative Officer Sheila Bassi-Kellett told city council on Monday that delaying repairs could pose a risk to the reservoir's structural integrity.

A motion to award the repair contract to Proform Concrete Services Inc. will be brought forward to council next week.