The theft of around a dozen laptops from the Tree of Peace Friendship Centre has Yellowknife police asking for public assistance.

"RCMP received a report that between the evening hours of Saturday, December 17 and morning of Sunday, December 18, the Tree of Peace Friendship Centre was broken into," says an RCMP press release sent out Wednesday morning.

"It appeared that 10 to 12 black ACER laptops had been removed from the classroom."

"The RCMP is looking for any information or leads that may help in the return of these valuable assets to the Tree of Peace," says RCMP spokesperson Marie York-Condon.

People can call Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111, or report anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.