The Yukon government and the Na-Cho Nyäk Dun have agreed on a management plan to preserve a historic and remote trading post in central Yukon.

Lansing Post, about 120 kilometres from Mayo, is at the confluence of the Stewart and Lansing Rivers. Before it was established as a trading post, it was a gathering place for First Nations people from the area.

"So few people in our community today have been there, yet we've all grown up with the stories of how really important this place was," said Joella Hogan, the heritage coordinator for the Na-Cho Nyäk Dun.

"Our elders talk about the singing and dancing and drumming, and wall tents set up all over, and that it was really a place of celebration and gathering, and sharing of culture."

Na-Cho Nyäk Dun Chief Simon Mervyn and Yukon Culture Minister Jeanie Dendys singed the management plan this week. (Government of Yukon)

Under the agreement, the Na-Cho Nyäk Dun will manage the site. The First Nation's final agreement with the Yukon government, signed decades ago, stipulates that Lansing Post would be designated a heritage site.

There's not much there anymore — a few old buildings and occasional visitors. You can only to get to it by boat or snowmobile.

The goal is to preserve what's there and raise awareness about the site and its historic significance.

"We will continue to teach our young people about the importance of this area," Na-Cho Nyäk Dun First Nation Chief Simon Mervyn said in a statement.

Hogan said elders wanted the site to be respected and recognized as important. She said the new management plan is a way of honouring their wishes.

"When they see the younger generation implementing the vision of all of those people, it's really important. Especially when they see us taking care of these places, where the tradition and culture was really strong," Hogan said.