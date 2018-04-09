Pond Inlet, Nunavut man sentenced to seven months after judge deems joint submission 'too lenient'

A Pond Inlet, Nunavut man has been sentenced to seven months in jail for a break and enter at the local Co-op, after a judge determined a joint submission by both the Crown and defence was too lenient.

Justice Paul Bychok delivered his decision March 27 in Pond Inlet. Lanny Kippomee, a 36-year-old resident of that community, had pleaded guilty to break and enter and breach of probation following a break in at the Co-op in December.

The Crown and defence jointly suggested that Kippomee be sentenced to one month of jail served concurrently for both charges, followed by 12 months of probation.

The Crown and defence noted Kippomee did not cause any damage during the break-in, and was merely found in a storage closet inside the store. Kippomee has a lengthy criminal record, which the defence suggested was due to the "chaos and instability that he's had in his life."

However, in an unusual step, Justice Bychok disagreed with the joint submission. He noted Kippomee has previous convictions for break and enter, was breaching his probation, was sober while planning and committing the crime, and had a stable home in Pond Inlet, where he lives with his father and brother.

"I ... cannot agree that Mr. Kippomee's lengthy criminal record can be explained away by a life of personal chaos and instability," wrote Bychok. "Apart from unemployment, he has lived a remarkably stable life."

"How do we rehabilitate a repeat sober offender who decides to continue to break the law?" he wrote in his decision. "At some point, the repeat offender must understand that society's patience will run out."

'The lawyers in this case ... failed to do their due diligence'

Bychok noted one month of jail time for the offences amounts to "little more than a slap on the wrist," and sent the Crown and defence lawyers back to refine their submission. They returned with a submission suggesting Kippomee receive two months in prison — one month for each charge, served consecutively — which Bychok also said was too lenient.

"The lawyers in this case ... failed to do their due diligence," he said, before sentencing Kippomee to seven months in jail and 12 months of probation. "The joint submission in this case 'was not fair and consistent with the public interest.'"

Bychok went on the state the probation order is not intended to be punishment.

"I have put it in place in the hope that you will turn your life around and finally become a law abiding citizen," he wrote.