Landslides took out a log house, uprooted trees and wiped out channel markers along the Mackenzie River near Reindeer Station over the weekend.

Jimmy Ruttan, who was at an on-the-land research camp in the area, with about twenty other people, said he'd never seen anything like it.

"All of a sudden we heard crashing and sticks snapping so we ran out of the tent frame and looked towards the noise and quite literally a landslide coming down and trees, whole trees getting whipped down and run over," Ruttan said.

From left to right: Peggy Day, Jimmy Ruttan and Ruth Goose watched the landslides from a research camp near Reindeer Station, N.W.T. (Submitted by Peggy Day)

In the course of Sunday, he watched four landslides. The final landslide he says lasted about a minute.

"There's no way you can run. Like where are you going to go?" said Ruth Goose, who was also at the camp.

No one was injured in the landslides, which she says swept down to the river bank.

"Everyone was happy to have a good weekend, and they were happy to go home at the same time. It was probably one of the only times we had people that wanted to leave near the end," Ruttan said.

There are reports of landslides on Summer Hill and Caribou Hill near Reindeer Station, and more in the direction of Inuvik.

It's been raining in the area for about a week.