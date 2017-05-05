Teamsters Canada is hoping a meeting next week with the Canadian Industrial Relations Board and Bouwa Whee Catering will lead to the reinstatement of its members at the Gahcho Kué diamond mine.

Bouwa Whee took over the culinary and cleaning contract at the diamond mine in November of 2016 after ESS Compass Group, the previous contractor, notified the operator of the mine — De Beers Canada — in September that it intended to exit the contract.

In November, De Beers told CBC that it would be up to Bouwa Whee if any of the unionized staff employed by ESS Compass Group would be hired back.

According to Teamsters, all 65 unionized employees working under the ESS contract were replaced by non-union workers by Bouwa Whee. The union filed a complaint with the Canadian Industrial Relations Board.

"I am highly disappointed with the outcome of this file," said Marcel Dionne, policy advisor for Teamsters Canada.

"Hopefully the federal board is going to impose some kind of settlement, because most of these people do want to go back to that camp."

Dionne said 12 of the 65 members have found work on other union projects.

"The board has the authority to say well, look, these people should have had a job since last September and you owe them that much money, and pay them. There are a lot of things that the board could do," Dionne said.

"They could impose on Bouwa Whee that the group of workers there must be unionized."

The board will hold the meeting in Yellowknife on May 10.

Dionne said if the meeting does not resolve the Teamsters' complaint, a formal hearing could take place in June.

Bouwa Whee declined a CBC News interview request.