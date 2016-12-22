The Chief of Kwanlin Dün First Nation is raising warnings about fentanyl.

Doris Bill says the community is trying every possible step to prevent people from dying due to opioid overdose over the holidays.

Four people have died in Yukon in the last seven weeks, in cases the Chief Medical Officer of Health says are likely related to opioid overdose.

Bill says preventative measures will include community patrols during the holidays.

Yukon's Chief Medical Officer of Health has said fentanyl is being mixed with street drugs in the territory. (CFSEU-NL)

"Four people are suspected to have died from this and it's urgent in my view. We need to reach people especially people at the street level," she says.

Bill recorded a warning distributed through social media this week.

"All Yukoners are important to us. Please be safe and be informed. To reduce your risk, never use street drugs alone," Bill says in the video.

The message also tells viewers that Naloxone kits are available at the Kwanlin Dün's health clinic as well as Blood Ties Four Directions in Whitehorse. The video has been seen about 1,500 times through Facebook.

Bill adds the First Nation is working to assemble community volunteers to keep watch during the holidays.

"I'll be out and about, there will be other people out and about, just keeping an eye out on our citizens and our community," she says.