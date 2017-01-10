The nomination period is now open for this winter's election at the Kwanlin Dün First Nation in Whitehorse.

Members will elect a chief and six councillors on March 15.

Doris Bill, elected chief in 2014, told CBC News she will run for re-election.

As one of the largest land owners within the City of Whitehorse, the First Nation has played an increasingly significant role in land use decisions.

The last election, in 2014, saw four people vying to become chief, and 17 people run for council positions.

First Nation citizens interested in running for office must provide a completed nomination form and a criminal record check to the chief returning officer by Feb. 1.