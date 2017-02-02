Four people have put their names forward to try to unseat Doris Bill as chief, in next month's Kwanlin Dün First Nation election.

Bill is seeking a second three-year term, leading the First Nation which is one of the largest land-holders in the city of Whitehorse.

Also running for chief in the March 15 election:

Charlene Charlie

Jason Charlie

Buck Smarch

Ray Webb

17 people have also put their names forward to run for seats on the six-person council. They are:

Dennis Calbery

Charles Chief

Jessie Dawson

Doronn Fox

Linda Huebschwerlen

Judith Kuster

Howard MacIntosh

Irma Scarff

Jacqueline Shorty

Jason Shorty

Michael Smith

Sean Smith

Shirley Smith

Sarah Snowdon

Michael Stanley

Ray Sydney

Allan Taylor

Kwanlin Dün citizens are responsible for ensuring their name is on the voting list, before election day. Any citizen over the age of 18 and on the list is eligible to vote.

Advance voting will take place on March 1, at the Nàkwät'à Kù Potlatch House.