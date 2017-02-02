Four people have put their names forward to try to unseat Doris Bill as chief, in next month's Kwanlin Dün First Nation election.
Bill is seeking a second three-year term, leading the First Nation which is one of the largest land-holders in the city of Whitehorse.
Also running for chief in the March 15 election:
- Charlene Charlie
- Jason Charlie
- Buck Smarch
- Ray Webb
17 people have also put their names forward to run for seats on the six-person council. They are:
- Dennis Calbery
- Charles Chief
- Jessie Dawson
- Doronn Fox
- Linda Huebschwerlen
- Judith Kuster
- Howard MacIntosh
- Irma Scarff
- Jacqueline Shorty
- Jason Shorty
- Michael Smith
- Sean Smith
- Shirley Smith
- Sarah Snowdon
- Michael Stanley
- Ray Sydney
- Allan Taylor
Kwanlin Dün citizens are responsible for ensuring their name is on the voting list, before election day. Any citizen over the age of 18 and on the list is eligible to vote.
Advance voting will take place on March 1, at the Nàkwät'à Kù Potlatch House.