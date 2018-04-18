Yukon's Kwanlin Dün First Nation is getting ready to build its "field of dreams" after winning a substantial grant of money from the Toronto Blue Jays' charity.

"What it means is, we're going to have a refurbished ball diamond here at Kwanlin Dün," said Roxanne Vallevand, the First Nation's executive director.

The announcement was made Tuesday afternoon, by the Jays Care Foundation. A total of more than $1.4 million was given to 16 community organizations across the country. Kwanlin Dün is the only one in the North.

Roxanne Vallevand of the First Nation says they asked for close to $99,000. 'As far as I can see, we got the full amount,' she said. (CBC)

Vallevand said the First Nation applied for the grant last year, and asked for close to $99,000.

"As far as I can see, we got the full amount. We're really happy about that," she said.

Fence, scoreboard, lights

There is already a ball diamond in the First Nation's McIntyre subdivision in Whitehorse, but it's in rough shape.

Vallevand said the grant money will pay for a "a complete new surface, up to Softball Yukon standards."

She said the diamond will have new fencing, an electronic scoreboard, as well as new dugouts, bleachers and LED lighting.

The ball diamond in Whitehorse's McIntyre subdivision, still waiting for the season opener.

"We really want to see our kids playing baseball in our community," Vallevand said. "What we've really been lacking is a field that is useable."

The First Nation's Chief Doris Bill said the project was really "youth-driven," and in putting together the application, the community was encouraged to "dream big."

"We're going to build, really, our field of dreams. And really that's what it's all about," Bill said.

Bill also said the facility won't just be for First Nation members — she hopes to see teams come from all over to play there.

"Let's get together as a community in the spirit of reconciliation. And that's what this is all about."