3 youth injured in Kuujjuaq after ATV collides with police car

Three minors were injured in an all-terrain vehicle accident with a police patrol car in Kuujjuaq, northern Quebec early Wednesday morning.

According to a news release issued by Quebec's bureau of independent investigations, the group was on an ATV travelling at high speeds when it collided with a Kativik Regional Police Force patrol car.

All three riders were injured — one seriously, who was medevaced to Montreal.

The statement said a blood sample was taken and it appears the ATV driver was intoxicated.

Quebec's bureau of independent investigations is sending a team of six investigators to the community.

The bureau is responsible for investigating all deaths and serious injuries involving police in Quebec.