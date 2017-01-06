Reported missing in Whitehorse in Dec. 2016. (RCMP)

Yukon RCMP are stepping up efforts to find David James Kunuk, 34, by putting up posters around Whitehorse. Kunuk was last seen in the city, three months ago.

Kunuk's family is also speaking out, and pleading for any information that might help them find him.

Kunuk, from Inuvik, N.W.T., was reported missing last month, and police asked for public assistance at that time. They're no closer to discovering where he is.

He'd been living in Vancouver but had recently moved back to Whitehorse when he disappeared. His sister, Amanda Hagen, says it appeared Kunuk never even unpacked. He also left his wallet.

"The landlord went to his apartment December 9th to collect rent and realized there was something fishy because it looked like he never even lived in there," Hagen said.

​"Please Jay, come home," Kunuk's mother, Florence Springgay says in an RCMP news release.

"We have no idea where he is."

According to police, Kunuk, who is also sometimes known as James or Jay Springgay, did not call his family around his birthday in mid-December, or over the holidays, as he usually does.

He's described as being five foot ten inches tall, and between 180 and 210 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his forearms, saying "THUG" and "LIFE".