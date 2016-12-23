Dee Guenther said her heart melted when a little boy came up and offered up three dollars for his community fundraiser in Kugluktuk, Nunavut.

Then, an hour later, he came back with 60 more cents in his little hands. Then, again, with a little more.

"He came at least three times to give money," said Guenther, a volunteer in charge of tallying donations at Kugluktuk's annual Christmas telethon.

"This was his own money. He was scrounging up money for the fundraiser. It just warmed my heart."

Kids at the telethon jigging their little feet. (submitted by Alison Harper)

Another boy offered up his entire savings.

"We found another little boy had emptied his piggy bank," said Guenther. "It was just so sweet."

'We crushed that goal'

The annual fundraiser was a huge hit this year, even before it began.

"Before the telethon even started, we had people waiting out the doors," said Harper.

The community surpassed its goal of $10,000, hitting an all-time high of $17,000 this week. Donors ranged from small children with spare change to large corporations pledging thousands.

'We blew our $10,000 goal out of the water... Way to go Kugluktuk!' says Harper. (submitted by Alison Harper)

"We crushed that goal," said Alison Harper, a youth coordinator at the hamlet of Kugluktuk. "It's the most we've raised ever."

Guenther, who was marking up the goal thermometer, said the goal of $10,000 was hit within an hour and a half.

"We had to make another sheet," she said.

Santa came in for a quick surprise visit for everyone at the telethon. He jigged with the kids and gave away some candy canes. (submitted by Alison Harper)

"You could feel the Christmas spirit," said Harper. "There were tons of dancing being had, the bands played all night… lots of laughing going on, and Santa even paid us a visit, and jigged with the kids for a bit."

Everyone 'taken care of'

The money will go towards purchasing food hampers and Christmas presents for children in the community, said Harper.

"Christmas is a special time, and why not make sure everyone in the community is happy and taken care of?" She said.

"We know some kids unfortunately can't or won't be getting presents, so we make sure every kid 12 and under gets a present."

Volunteers spent all night wrapping, and by Sunday evening, they had 500 gifts ready to go. (submitted by Alison Harper)

Volunteers had wrapped more than 500 presents by Sunday evening. Food hampers began going out Thursday, and Santa will be handing out gifts to children on Saturday.