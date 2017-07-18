A Nunavut man who's been convicted of more than 40 crimes got emotional addressing the judge Tuesday at his final dangerous offender hearing.

"I'm sorry," said Noel Avadluk, repeatedly.

In a quiet, raspy voice, Avadluk talked about the trauma he experienced during childhood and in residential school. He explained that his parents were alcoholics, and that he was also a victim of sexual assault.

"Before, I never talked to anybody [about it] because I was too ashamed," said Avadluk, sniffling and wiping away tears.

Avadluk said he wants to apologize to the victims and also to the police and court for disrespecting their authority in the past.

'This attack on my body shouldn't have happened'

Avadluk was most recently convicted in 2014 for a violent sexual assault in Yellowknife that took place in 2012. He was previously found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in Hay River, N.W.T., and has multiple counts of break and enter, theft and breaches of court orders.

During his 2014 sexual assault trial, emotional testimony from the victim was heard where she described blacking out while being raped by Avadluk who held his hand over her nose and mouth.

A victim's impact statement was read during the proceedings on Tuesday. In the statement, the victim said she thought she would die during Avadluk's attack, and that faces of "loved ones" flashed before her eyes.

"The attack on my body shouldn't have happened," the statement read. "This man is so very dangerous."

In April, a Crown-ordered psychiatric assessment found that Avadluk showed multiple psychopathic tendencies. Psychiatrist Scott Woodside also diagnosed Avadluk with anti-social personality disorder.

'Prays for forgiveness every morning'

The dangerous offender classification in the Criminal Code is meant to protect society from the most dangerous violent and sexual predators in the country.

The Crown is asking for an indeterminate prison sentence for Avadluk, until it's determined he no longer poses a risk to the public.

The defence is asking for three years of jail time, then 10 years out in the community under long-term supervision.

Both defence and Crown acknowledged Avadluk is a high-risk offender.

But Avadluk's lawyer, Tracy Bock, said Avadluk has "come a long way" in terms of his attitude and personal healing.

"Mr. Avadluk does have hope," said Bock. "He prays for forgiveness every morning."

Bock told the judge that Avadluk recently said he forgives those who've abused him in the past, and that he's also seeking forgiveness.

The defence said after "high intensity treatment" programs, Avadluk should be fit to live in the community.

But the Crown noted Avadluk has shown remorse during previous convictions, and that the judge should take that into consideration when she makes her decision.

The judge will deliver her final decision on Aug. 2.