Nunavut's languages commissioner had polling shut down and ballots shredded in Kugluktuk's hamlet election Monday because the requisite translations were not available to voters.

Elections for hamlet mayors and councillors were held in every community, except Iqaluit, on Dec. 11. In Nunavut, election information must be printed in Inuktitut or Inuinnaqtun as well as English and French.

In Kugluktuk, the voting information was only available in English, something Helen Klengenberg says contravenes the Inuit Language Protection Act, which requires Inuktut (a term to refer to all Inuit languages) be held equal to English and French.

Klengenberg received a phone call Dec. 8 informing her the publicity around Kugluktuk's election had only been in English.

'If you're only seeing things translated in the English language you're forced to learn that language to know what's going on and that is wrong,' said Klengenberg.

She acted quickly, asking the Nunavut Court of Justice for an injunction and informing the hamlet's acting mayor that day of her actions.

"We have the acts, if we don't enforce them, it doesn't mean very much when we are struggling to keep Inuinnaqtun alive in Nunavut," Klengenberg said.

The hamlet complied with the injunction and shredded the ballots.

The election is being rescheduled for 10 days from now.