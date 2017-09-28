A Kugaaruk man was sentenced on child pornography charges Sept. 22.

Few details of the case are available and the man's name is covered under a publication ban.

He has been sentenced to just over three years imprisonment, plus two years probation that prohibits him from access to the internet, or association with anyone under 16.

Iqaluit RCMP say the investigation was international in scope, but started with Nunavut RCMP. The investigation later included assistance from the Northwest Territories Major Crime Unit and the RCMP Technological Crime Unit based in Ontario.

RCMP closed their investigation into the crimes last December. The man was sentenced for convictions on two counts of publication of an intimate image, one count of sexual interference with a person under 16, and one count of making child pornography available.

Iqaluit RCMP Cpl. Henry Coman said the investigation was launched by Nunavut RCMP after "sexual abuse imagery" was discovered online.

Iqaluit RCMP Cpl. Henry Coman said parents should pay attention to their children's behaviour online and monitor what they're seeing and doing. (CBC)

Coman said he could not comment on the details of the investigation, including where and when the man was arrested. A publication ban is designed to protect the identity of a victim or witness.

He said parents need to be vigilant to keep their children safe.

"Some of things that you can look for with your child is if they're using the computer in private and they don't want to be disturbed," Coman said. "Keep a close eye on what your child does and views online."

Coman said anyone who has concerns for a child's safety should immediately report it to the local RCMP detachment.