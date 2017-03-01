A fire burning through most of the night at the Kugaardjuq School, the only school in the Nunavut community, has been extinguished.

Kugaaruk's fire chief Vincent Ningark says the school is completely lost.

Sixteen volunteer firefighters and the Kugaaruk RCMP responded to a suspicious fire last night around 11 p.m.

In the hamlet of 972, the school has 310 students and 45 employees.

Vincent Ningark has been the fire chief for almost a decade and says this is the largest fire he's had to fight.

He noted how difficult it is to fight a fire of this size in a community that relies on trucks to supply its water.

The firefighters were using two trucks to shuttle water. It took one truck about half an hour to go up to the treatment plant, fill up and return to fill the fire truck.

The fire department hired security to keep community members at a safe distance from the site, while community volunteers helped run supplies from the fire hall.

"Fire hoses kept freezing up on us, so we had to change our hoses, luckily we have enough hoses in our fire hall, but at -60 C water freezes quick," Ningark said.

With winds blowing up to 40 km/h, the hamlet complex which is beside the school was soaked repeatedly to prevent it catching and was saved.

No other buildings were damaged.

Around 20 people evacuated from nearby homes

Around 5:30 a.m. five families were evacuated from the houses behind the school because of black smoke and burning embers blowing in their direction.

But there are no injuries reported.

Nunavut's Education Department confirmed it's aware of the fire, but has not yet provided any details.

The school also serves as an emergency shelter destination for the community in case of power outages and provides both a breakfast and soup lunch program.

"I am devastated because I have an eight- and 12-year-old in Grade 2 and Grade 7," said resident Alex Ningark. "My daughter works there and does the breakfast program."

Environment Canada has an extreme cold-weather warning in effect for Kugaaruk, where temperatures are –35 C, or –52 C with the wind.

The fire comes just a year and a half after fire destroyed Cape Dorset's Peter Pitseolak High School, leading to charges against five youth in the community.

The estimated cost for the cash-strapped Nunavut government to replace that school is $34 million.