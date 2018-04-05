1 person dead after Whitehorse trailer fire

Emergency officials in Whitehorse say one person is dead, after fire crews responded to a call from the Prospector Trailer Park in the Kopper King area, on Thursday.

Fire trucks and paramedics were on the scene for several hours Thursday morning, before firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze that was contained to unit 41.

"Upon gaining entry, they found a victim who succumbed to the fire," said Chris Green, Whitehorse's acting fire chief.

The victim has not yet been identified. Green says no other people were found inside the trailer.

Green says RCMP and the fire department are investigating.