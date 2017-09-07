The Arctic Research Institute regularly hosts students, scientists and scholars at its Kluane Lake research station in Yukon, but next week's guest list is a bit different — it's significantly longer than normal.

A group of 43 students and faculty from the University of Exeter in the U.K. is coming to spend a week. It's a big group, and it signals a change in focus at the remote facility.

"Oh, it's huge. I think it's exciting," said Michael Schmidt, the new Yukon coordinator for the Arctic Research Institute. "It's exciting to see students coming in from overseas, and working with them in this amazing part of Canada and an amazing part of the Yukon."

'The changes we're seeing in our lifetimes now with climate change — what better place to come and experience that?' Schmidt said. (Cheryl Kawaja/CBC)

Schmidt says his goal is to improve the facility, to allow more large student groups and "field schools" to come stay. He'd also like to keep it open for more of the year — right now, it operates mainly from spring until fall.

"It's a unique part of the world, has an amazing history, there's still lots to learn when you think of it. The changes we're seeing in our lifetimes now with climate change — what better place to come and experience that?" he said.

Building connections

Schmidt is also looking for ways to build stronger connections with local communities and First Nations. Next week's student visitors, for example, will visit Haines Junction, and have lunch with elders in Burwash.

Regan Early, a lecturer at Exeter who helped arrange next week's visit to Yukon, is looking forward to it. She says the facility is a great place for students of biology, ecology, zoology and other environmental studies to come apply their skills and knowledge.

"We can teach a whole broad swath of topics at the same time, rather than having to be focussed on one thing in a sterile lab environment," she said.

She says her students also don't mind being "guinea pigs" for the facility, as it shifts its focus towards hosting more, and larger, student groups.

"We think our students are hardy enough to cope with anything that might be difficult in their living environment, and we're really happy to try to help," she said.