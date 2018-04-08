Kite-skiers taking over tiny Nunavik community this weekend

The sky above one tiny Nunavik community will be colourful this weekend as several kite-skiers take to the wind in search of a trophy.

Kangiqsujuaq, population 750, is hosting the annual Kite Ski Championship, which runs April 6 to 9.

Athletes wear skis and allow the wind to buoy their kites in the sport, which is relatively new to the region. (Kativik Regional Government)

Charlie Arngak, a representative of the Kativik Regional Government and mayor of Kangiqsujuaq, said he's excited to see 15 participants from 10 communities coming to town.

"There's lots of things going on," he said, describing a number of games happening in the community every night to go along with the championship.

The sport's participants wear skis and use the wind to propel themselves with the help of a kite.

Arngak said that although kite-skiing is relatively new to the region, it's getting very popular among local residents.

That said, he doesn't kite ski himself.

"It's too fast, and I'm scared of heights!" he laughed.

Skiers arrive every year

The Kativik Regional Government runs a Nunavik Kite Ski Program, which supports clubs in Nunavik's communities. The regional government also hosts the annual Kite Ski Championship.

Arngak said that every year — as soon as the ice is thick enough and there's a decent wind — people get out there and ride.

"You look out the window, check the bay and see those kites," he said. "It's colourful, it's very nice to see."

Kangiqsujuaq Mayor Charlie Arngak says residents can look out onto the bay and see the colour kite skis dot the sky. (Kativik Regional Government)

Kites for hunting?

The Kativik Regional Government organized the first Kite Ski Championship in 2012.

While the winners at this year's event will receive trophies for their efforts, Arngak believes there's potential for participants to be rewarded in other ways, simply by taking up the sport.

"We can use those kites to go hunting," he said, adding he hasn't seen anybody try it yet.

"With the seals and open water, there is a lot [of opportunity] in the region. And if they want to use the kite, they can go."

But that's not all. Arngak also suggested those going out on the land might be wise to bring kite-ski equipment with them in case their snow machine breaks down.

"[Kite skis] could be used for any kind of thing we could think of."