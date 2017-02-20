A man firing shots at people on the streets of Kimmirut was disarmed and turned over to RCMP by residents on Saturday.

Kimmirut RCMP got a call Saturday that a 20-year-old man carrying a .22 calibre rifle was walking toward the community centre. He had fired a number of shots at different groups of people who then sought shelter inside a nearby building.

Residents were able to disarm the man and hold him until police arrived.

No injuries were reported.

A 20-year-old man is in custody facing several firearms charges, including three counts of endangering a life while discharging a firearm, two counts of careless use of a firearm, one count of pointing a firearm and one count of uttering threats.

In a news release, RCMP thanked everyone who played a role in resolving the situation as "this event had the potential of resulting into serious injuries or death."

It is not the first time Kimmirut residents have disarmed a shooter. In 2012, a group of residents subdued a man who was shooting at the RCMP detachment while the community's two officers and a local woman were inside.