A 23-year old man from Kimmirut, Nunavut, has been charged with nine firearms-related offences, after an incident Monday night.

Police responded to a call around 11:30 p.m.

Simeonie Itturiligaq went to a house where his wife was and demanded that she exit, according to an RCMP press release.

When she did not, he shot a round of bullets into the home. RCMP say no one was injured by the shots.

His wife then came out the house and Itturiligaq physically assaulted her, before the two returned to their home.

At their home, police arrested Itturiligaq without incident.

He has been charged with assault with a weapon, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent, careless uses of a firearm, forcible confinement, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, and mischief with a disregard for life.

Itturiligaq is in custody, pending a bail hearing on Jan. 11.

In the release, Nunavut RCMP reminds people that trigger locks are available for free from their local RCMP detachments to help promote safe gun storage.