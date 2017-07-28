Nunavut RCMP say Jeffrey Killiktee, 27, has been charged with two counts of uttering threats following a standoff in Pond Inlet on July 26.

Killiktee is also charged with two counts of assault and one count of unlawfully causing bodily harm on July 21 and 22.

On Wednesday, Killiktee barricaded himself inside a residence in the community of about 1,600. It took police negotiators several hours to resolve the situation peacefully and convince the man to surrender. During the standoff, residents were evacuated from blocks of residences in the area, or asked to stay indoors.

The day of the standoff began with police asking for assistance to locate Killiktee in the community, saying he was "armed and dangerous" and had made threats against members of the community and the RCMP.

Killiktee has been charged before. In September, 2014, Killiktee was charged with second-degree murder in the death 43-year-old Charlie Angnetsiak at a house party in Pond Inlet.

He was in police custody until March 10, when he was released from custody less than a month before his trial was set to begin.

Killiktee was released because the charge was stayed. At the time, Crown prosecutors said they had lost confidence in the "reliability" of their main witness, and believed the case would have been unwinnable based on the witness's testimony.

Killiktee has been remanded into police custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Iqaluit on Aug. 1.