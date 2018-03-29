Skip to Main Content
Kids and elders connect at K'atlodeeche First Nation day camp

Kids spent the week chopping wood, setting rabbit snares, ice fishing, snowshoeing and snowmobiling at the K'atlodeeche First Nation's Spring, Culture and Immersion camp.

Camp includes elders and youth, with an emphasis on language and Dene storytelling

