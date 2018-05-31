Key vote on legalizing cannabis in the N.W.T. set for today
Government, regular MLAs remain at odds over private sales of legal cannabis
MLAs in the Northwest Territories are voting on the government's proposed cannabis legislation this afternoon, with the fate of key amendments from regular MLAs up in the air.
After months of consultation and meetings in 16 N.W.T. communities, MLAs came up with 22 amendments to the bill, including nine developed by the Justice Department.
The government agrees with most of the suggestions, but gaps remain on a few key points, including:
- Private sales;
- The number of entrances at liquor stores that sell cannabis; and
- The 30-gram personal possession limit for people aged 25 and older and 10-gram personal possession limit for people aged 19-24.
The committee of regular MLAs reviewing the bill presented its motions to Justice Minister Louis Sebert on Monday.
He shut down the idea of the government agreeing to allow private stores saying the primary objective of the bill is not economic development.
That means the motion on private stores — and the other motions the government does not support — has to be supported by a majority of MLAs at the N.W.T. Legislature today to pass.
More to come.
Alex Brockman will be live tweeting at the Legislative Assembly this afternoon during Question Period as the debate and vote happens. Follow him on Twitter @BrockmanCBC
