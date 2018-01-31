The parents of the late Elvis Lafferty gave an emotional account about the night their son was killed at the trial of Kevin Mantla in Yellowknife on Tuesday.

Mantla is accused of murdering Lafferty and attempting to kill Lafferty's partner — who is also Mantla's ex-girlfriend and who's identity is protected by a publication ban — at a Yellowknife apartment on Sept. 27, 2015.

Lafferty's mother and father testified that they were in the Lanky Court apartment when the attack began. Both said they were sound asleep.

Archie Lafferty told the court that he didn't remember much about the evening, as he had been drinking prior to falling asleep.

However, when Mary Jane Lafferty took the stand, she began weeping with her face in her hands.

Mary Jane said she was awoken by a loud noise sometime during that evening. She then got up and saw a man in a hooded jacket pulling a knife out of her son's body.

Photos entered as evidence in the trial of Kevin Mantla show the blood-stained Lanky Court apartment where Elvis Lafferty was stabbed to death and his partner seriously injured. (Public Prosecution Service of Canada)

She then said the attacker stared at her, holding the knife in his right hand. She attempted to flee the room. She said the attacker slashed at her arm as she ran by, cutting it.

She locked herself in the bathroom.

When she emerged, she said she saw the attacker on top of her son's partner, stabbing her in the stomach as she tried to protect her face with her hands.

She then woke up her husband. The couple ran to the apartment next door, getting a neighbour to call the police.

The trial continues today.