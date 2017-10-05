Ken Foy, one-time star of the History Channel's Yukon Gold, is on the hook for $145,000 in fines after leaving his placer claim near Dawson City littered with waste and environmental damage.

Yukon taxpayers, however, may be on the hook for more, as the Yukon government says cleaning the site near Dawson City could cost as much as $1 million.

Court documents say Foy "failed to leave areas disturbed by mining in a condition conducive to successful revegetation," and is guilty of "failing to re-slope, contour or otherwise stabilize all areas disturbed during the mining operation," and of "failing to remove everything from the site at final decommissioning."

Foy pleaded guilty last summer to three charges under Yukon's Placer Mining Act, and one charge under Yukon's Environment Act. On Thursday, he was sentenced in Yukon Territorial Court.

Crown prosecutors and Foy made a joint submission to Judge Peter Chisholm, asking for a $145,000 fine. The judge agreed, and gave Foy one year to pay.

Foy is no longer featured on Yukon Gold, a reality TV program highlighting the daily drama of life on Klondike placer mining creeks.

Old vehicles, shacks and garbage

Foy's legal troubles resulted from his placer operation on Moose Creek, west of Dawson City, from 2012 to 2014.

The government says he was warned that he must clean up the site when he was finished there, but he did not comply with the regulations.

An agreed statement of facts filed with the court says unusable vehicles were buried at the site and a trailer, outhouse and two shacks were left behind.

Waste steel, 45-gallon drums and other garbage also remain.

Foy offered an emotional apology in court on Thursday, saying he was sorry to his family, friends, and the community of Dawson City. He said he's financially strapped, but hopes to eventually clean the site.